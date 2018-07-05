Tantilise your tastebuds with the wonders of Winterfeast

BUNDABERG'S culinary fiesta begins today and Branyan restaurant Eleven Acres are gearing up to showcase the best local produce through their extensive degustation experience.

Events Coordinator Sarah Norris said they had been working toward this point for some months to fit the event's 75 per cent local produce requirements.

"We were initially approached in March and it's something we've put a lot of preparation into," she said.

"In Bundaberg we really do have everything at our fingertips, and Winterfeast is about helping people realise what we've got. There's no real excuse not to use local produce."

The restaurant will host a degustation called Fire and Ice on Wednesday.

"Traditionally a degustation is a smaller portioned five-couse service made up of a canape, a starter, another dish, a main and a desert," Ms Norris said.

"This year we have also offered our guests an opportunity to purchase the additional wine pairing.

"Our French front of house manager Lu has a level two qualification as a sommelier and she pairs the flavour of wine with the flavour of food, and serves the wine that best suits the dish."

Events

Today

Riverfeast Chilli and Lime Fiesta

Rum blending masterclass

Tomorrow

Taste Bundaberg tour

Farmers Markets

Brewfest

Sunday

Nana's Pantry and Nourish Cafe morning tea

Monday

Lady Elliot day trip

Wednesday

Eleven Acres Fire and Ice degustation

Thursday

Kalki Moon gin masterclass

Friday, July 13

Artisan food tour

Ohana winemaking experience

Winterfeast for the senses

Saturday, July 14

Vino and a view

Chai-making workshop

3-course meal at Kellys Beach Resort

Sunday, July 15

Farm Flavours Picnic