Tantilise your tastebuds with the wonders of Winterfeast
BUNDABERG'S culinary fiesta begins today and Branyan restaurant Eleven Acres are gearing up to showcase the best local produce through their extensive degustation experience.
Events Coordinator Sarah Norris said they had been working toward this point for some months to fit the event's 75 per cent local produce requirements.
"We were initially approached in March and it's something we've put a lot of preparation into," she said.
"In Bundaberg we really do have everything at our fingertips, and Winterfeast is about helping people realise what we've got. There's no real excuse not to use local produce."
The restaurant will host a degustation called Fire and Ice on Wednesday.
"Traditionally a degustation is a smaller portioned five-couse service made up of a canape, a starter, another dish, a main and a desert," Ms Norris said.
"This year we have also offered our guests an opportunity to purchase the additional wine pairing.
"Our French front of house manager Lu has a level two qualification as a sommelier and she pairs the flavour of wine with the flavour of food, and serves the wine that best suits the dish."
Events
Today
Riverfeast Chilli and Lime Fiesta
Rum blending masterclass
Tomorrow
Taste Bundaberg tour
Farmers Markets
Brewfest
Sunday
Nana's Pantry and Nourish Cafe morning tea
Monday
Lady Elliot day trip
Wednesday
Eleven Acres Fire and Ice degustation
Thursday
Kalki Moon gin masterclass
Friday, July 13
Artisan food tour
Ohana winemaking experience
Winterfeast for the senses
Saturday, July 14
Vino and a view
Chai-making workshop
3-course meal at Kellys Beach Resort
Sunday, July 15
Farm Flavours Picnic