Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben and Ludmila Achurch at Eleven Acres.
Ben and Ludmila Achurch at Eleven Acres. mike knott
News

Tantilise your tastebuds with the wonders of Winterfeast

Tahlia Stehbens
by
5th Jul 2018 6:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S culinary fiesta begins today and Branyan restaurant Eleven Acres are gearing up to showcase the best local produce through their extensive degustation experience.

Events Coordinator Sarah Norris said they had been working toward this point for some months to fit the event's 75 per cent local produce requirements.

"We were initially approached in March and it's something we've put a lot of preparation into," she said.

"In Bundaberg we really do have everything at our fingertips, and Winterfeast is about helping people realise what we've got. There's no real excuse not to use local produce."

The restaurant will host a degustation called Fire and Ice on Wednesday.

"Traditionally a degustation is a smaller portioned five-couse service made up of a canape, a starter, another dish, a main and a desert," Ms Norris said.

"This year we have also offered our guests an opportunity to purchase the additional wine pairing.

"Our French front of house manager Lu has a level two qualification as a sommelier and she pairs the flavour of wine with the flavour of food, and serves the wine that best suits the dish."

Events

Today

Riverfeast Chilli and Lime Fiesta

Rum blending masterclass

Tomorrow

Taste Bundaberg tour

Farmers Markets

Brewfest

Sunday

Nana's Pantry and Nourish Cafe morning tea

Monday

Lady Elliot day trip

Wednesday

Eleven Acres Fire and Ice degustation

Thursday

Kalki Moon gin masterclass

Friday, July 13

Artisan food tour

Ohana winemaking experience

Winterfeast for the senses

Saturday, July 14

Vino and a view

Chai-making workshop

3-course meal at Kellys Beach Resort

Sunday, July 15

Farm Flavours Picnic

bundaberg eleven acres local produce winterfeast
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bidding farewell to couple of saints

    Bidding farewell to couple of saints

    News After three decades of loyal service, St John Ambulance volunteers Col and Claire Harris have been told their services are no longer required.

    DISEASE THREAT: Shoppers warned over bags

    premium_icon DISEASE THREAT: Shoppers warned over bags

    News Woven green bags at particular risk of harbouring bacteria

    Labor announce search for Hinkler candidate

    premium_icon Labor announce search for Hinkler candidate

    News 'We'd be hopeful that we have a candidate in coming weeks'

    Oh Lord, The Greens want prayer banned?

    Oh Lord, The Greens want prayer banned?

    Opinion 'Words of Jesus are dangerous and politicians should be protected'

    Local Partners