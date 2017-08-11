Tanks for the memories: bid to brand a mini Maleny

TIME FOR A CHANGE?: The Childers water tank signage has been raised with Bundaberg Regional Council.

IT IS a landmark many of us take for granted on the journey home up the Bruce Hwy.

The large water tank bears the words "Historic Childers” and greets drivers at the top of the hill as they enter the town or turn down Goodwood Rd.

Built when the Gregory River was dammed in the late 60s, the tank is now the subject of a bid to upgrade it - and potentially rebrand the town.

At a Childers Chamber of Commerce general meeting on July 6, A1 real estate agent Michael Vella "expressed his opinion that the word 'Historic' not be prominent on the tank as it has an adverse effect on the real-estate industry in town” according to meeting minutes.

"Michael would consider the word 'Hinterland' more appropriate and beneficial. This point will be discussed further.”

In minutes from the executive meeting on the same day, the CCC secretary sent a letter and email to to Bundaberg Regional Council on the matter, with president Wayne Say planning to follow up with Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor.

Mr Vella declined to comment further, but he is not the only one keen on the idea.

"This beautiful little place has a Maleny feel about it,” Nicolette Anne Bradley said.

"Travellers are always commenting on it. We have all the potential for this great community to flourish. The heritage is and would always be apart of Childers. Growth is positive.”

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism chairman Michael Owen said the body would support "any upgrade that will improve the tourist experience”.

"Any group that is willing to get their backsides and promote the area is a good thing,” he said.

"But I don't think 'historic' implies the town is old and crusty by any means - it's a gateway to the whole region.”

From historic to hinterland? Jodie Dixon

Isis District Historic Society secretary Bev Santacaterina said she would raise the idea at the society's meeting next Monday but, personally, she felt 'historic' should say.

"It's a national trust town. The whole street is national trust heritage,” she said.

"I know sometimes change is good, I think in this instance it should stay.

"When I think of hinterland I think of further inland; we are only 50km from the beach and we have beautiful Woodgate Beach which we try to promote.”

At the Childers Historical Complex, "people comment on how beautiful the historical buildings are,” she said.

"That's what makes it.”

Another popular suggestion on social media was giving the tank a fresh coat of paint or even a mural.

"Why not Hinterland Heritage town?” Susan Rawsthorne said. "A great solution, everybody happy.”

It is not the first time the Historical Childers Water Tank has stirred up controversy.

In 2015, the Chamber of Commerce expressed disappointment at the placement of a turtle billboard close by.