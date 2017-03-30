Tanks a lot, Debbie! Water tank floats away

IS YOUR tank running?

Better go and chase it!

Runaway tank at Bargara: Great weather for collecting rain, but the owners of this tank might have missed out.

Or not, if yours is rolling away in a flash flood as this one was this afternoon on Wessels Rd, Bargara.

A local posted the video on social media showing the large tank moving fast in rapidly flowing water.

Runaway tank part II: What do you think the tank looks like? Someone had a suggestion.

"It rested on the bank not too far from when I ended the video luckily,” witness Katrina said.

The liquified red dirt has been a common sight across the region and all around Bargara where a number of roads besides Wessels were affected by flash flooding.

WATER ON WESSELS: Traffic was delayed on a number of Bargara roads including Wessels Rd, pictured, due to flash flooding on Thursday. Eliza Goetze

There were delays on Windemere and Seaview Rds this afternoon as drivers slowed down to cross water-covered roads, while the Causeway was uncrossable.

Potters and Hughes Rds also experienced flash flooding.

For the latest Bundaberg region road closures head here.