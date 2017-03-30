Tanks a lot, Debbie! Water tank floats away

IS YOUR tank running?
Better go and chase it!
Or not, if yours is rolling away in a flash flood as this one was this afternoon on Wessels Rd, Bargara.
A local posted the video on social media showing the large tank moving fast in rapidly flowing water.
"It rested on the bank not too far from when I ended the video luckily,” witness Katrina said.
The liquified red dirt has been a common sight across the region and all around Bargara where a number of roads besides Wessels were affected by flash flooding.
There were delays on Windemere and Seaview Rds this afternoon as drivers slowed down to cross water-covered roads, while the Causeway was uncrossable.
Potters and Hughes Rds also experienced flash flooding.