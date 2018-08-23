Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

Liana Turner
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

POLICE have warned people working in confined spaces to be cautious after a man died on a Northern Rivers property.

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnston said the man was working inside a cement water tank at the Sextonville Rd, Dyraaba property yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the property, south-west of Kyogle, about 2pm.

"He was pumping water out of the tank and also doing some repair work," Insp Johnston said.

While a report is still being prepared for the coroner, initial investigations suggest he was overcome by carbon monoxide.

"Workcover were out there and they've said that it's not uncommon," she said.

She said the man, a local to the Kyogle area, had been engaged by the property's tenant to work on the tank.

In light of similar incidents across the state, Insp Johnston urged those working in similar conditions to be vigilant.

Three family members died inside a shed in Broken Hill last month and a married couple and their neighbour perished inside an empty water tank on the Northern Tablelands in February last year.

"Certainly anybody who's working in a confined space needs to be mindful, if there's generators or fumes ... being produced," Insp Johnston said.

"Police remind people about (the risk of) working with any type of electrical equipment or fumes in confined spaces."

Insp Johnston said the attempt to rescue the man was a "difficult" situation as crews worked to reach him without putting themselves in danger.

Police Rescue, the Volunteer Rescue Association, paramedics, Fire and Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were all tasked to the scene.

SafeWork NSW has been notified about the incident.

dyraaba dyraaba tragedy safework nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cafe feels power and wages pain

    premium_icon Cafe feels power and wages pain

    Business DESPITE praise for her decision to raise prices in order to keep senior staff, Nourish Cafe owner Judy Plath says some regulars have not returned.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    premium_icon Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    Politics Locals have their say on LNP leadership

    • 23rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    A+ for principal lifting spirits and making positive change

    premium_icon A+ for principal lifting spirits and making positive change

    Community High praise for Kirsten Clements

    • 23rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy growers send out an SOS on strawberries

    premium_icon Bundy growers send out an SOS on strawberries

    News Punnets dropping as low as $1

    • 23rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners