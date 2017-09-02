Tank tour coming to Bundy

A BAE Systems Australia Patria AMV35 drives through the Armoured Fighting Vehicle Field Firing Training Area at Puckapunyal Range, Victoria, while participating in the Land 400 Risk Mitigation Activity on 22 February 2017.

BUNDABERG will see first-hand the benefits of a potential new defence industry when Rheinmetall Defence Australia embark on a roadshow this month from the Gold Coast to Cairns.

The statewide trip will be an opportunity for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to discuss potential business that will come if a $5 million military hub is established in Queensland as part of the Land 400 deal.

The regional tour began at The Courier-Mail office yesterday, which Rheinmetall credited as leading the campaign to have the Land 400 deal secured for the Sunshine State.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart said Queensland was ideally located as the site of a regional hub that would provide Australian engineering, production and development of military technology for delivery into national and global programs.

"We are embarking on a roadshow to meet as many Queensland SMEs as we can over the next month,” he said.

"This follows our decision to select Brisbane as the future site of our Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence, a new state-of-the-art facility that will deliver military vehicles and systems to Australian Defence Force programs.”

The Boxer armoured vehicle will be a display highlight.

The campaign for Australia's biggest Defence contract has been spearheaded by a group of Queensland MPs, led by Fairfax's Ted O'Brien.

The Courier-Mail editor Lachlan Heywood welcomed the announcement. "Queensland deserves its fair share of military contracts. This is a significant deal for the state.''

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said "local businesses will have an opportunity (to) meet the Rheinmetall team when they come to town to discuss future opportunities”.

News Corp's editorial director of regional titles Bryce Johns said ''this is one invasion Queenslanders should love''.