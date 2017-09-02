26°
News

Tank tour coming to Bundy

A BAE Systems Australia Patria AMV35 drives through the Armoured Fighting Vehicle Field Firing Training Area at Puckapunyal Range, Victoria, while participating in the Land 400 Risk Mitigation Activity on 22 February 2017.
A BAE Systems Australia Patria AMV35 drives through the Armoured Fighting Vehicle Field Firing Training Area at Puckapunyal Range, Victoria, while participating in the Land 400 Risk Mitigation Activity on 22 February 2017. CPL Sebastian Beurich
by Christopher Honnery

BUNDABERG will see first-hand the benefits of a potential new defence industry when Rheinmetall Defence Australia embark on a roadshow this month from the Gold Coast to Cairns.

The statewide trip will be an opportunity for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to discuss potential business that will come if a $5 million military hub is established in Queensland as part of the Land 400 deal.

The regional tour began at The Courier-Mail office yesterday, which Rheinmetall credited as leading the campaign to have the Land 400 deal secured for the Sunshine State.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart said Queensland was ideally located as the site of a regional hub that would provide Australian engineering, production and development of military technology for delivery into national and global programs.

"We are embarking on a roadshow to meet as many Queensland SMEs as we can over the next month,” he said.

"This follows our decision to select Brisbane as the future site of our Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence, a new state-of-the-art facility that will deliver military vehicles and systems to Australian Defence Force programs.”

The Boxer armoured vehicle will be a display highlight.

The campaign for Australia's biggest Defence contract has been spearheaded by a group of Queensland MPs, led by Fairfax's Ted O'Brien.

The Courier-Mail editor Lachlan Heywood welcomed the announcement. "Queensland deserves its fair share of military contracts. This is a significant deal for the state.''

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said "local businesses will have an opportunity (to) meet the Rheinmetall team when they come to town to discuss future opportunities”.

News Corp's editorial director of regional titles Bryce Johns said ''this is one invasion Queenslanders should love''.

Topics:  bundaberg rheinmetall defence australia tanks

Bundaberg News Mail
Council cops backlash over $16M CBD upgrade

Council cops backlash over $16M CBD upgrade

THE knives have come out swiftly as some ratepayers and CBD traders condemn Bundaberg Regional Council for its ambitious $16 million CBD upgrade.

Local artist shows the icy sights of the subantarctic

DELIGHTFUL: The penguins at Macquarie Island.

Local artist shows the icy cold sights of the subantarctic.

First images of new Bundy CBD revealed

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project after it wowed councillors and the CBD Reference Group with its vision.Photo Contributed

International designers to transform our city

Red Collar Rescue reaches out to sister group in Texas

HURRICANE HARVEY: Amid the chaos in America, Levi ran off but has since been found and cared for.

"RESCUE is rescue, it doesn't matter where it is.”

Local Partners