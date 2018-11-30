Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage following a neighbourhood dispute at Amamoor.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage following a neighbourhood dispute at Amamoor. Contributed
Crime

Tank damaged, man charged after Amamoor neighbour dispute

Shelley Strachan
by
29th Nov 2018 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage following a neighbourhood dispute at Amamoor.

The male allegedly damaged a water tank and a fence of his neighbour and is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on the December 10, 2018.

Police from Gympie CIB conducted a search warrant at a Tuchekoi address.

As a result of the search warrant, firearms, ammunition, 24 cannabis plants and over 3kg of dried cannabis was located.

A 60-year-old male was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possession of property used in connection with the commission of an offence, possess explosives and unlawful possession of weapons.

The male will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court on December 17, 2018.

Police are seeking assistance regarding a wilful damage offence at an Imbil park on Yabba Rd, Imbil on October 21. Offenders damaged a tap and electrical wiring to a toilet block. If you have any information please contact Policelink or Crimestoppers.

The next Imbil Rural Watch Meeting will be on Monday, December 3, at 7:30pm at the Amamoor Hall, Busby St.

amamoor gympie court gympie crime gympie police imbil police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    BARGARA JEWEL: Submissions to be assessed before decision

    premium_icon BARGARA JEWEL: Submissions to be assessed before decision

    Council News A DESCION on whether to call in the Jewel highrise at Bargara will be made before the new year.

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Bargara Jewel in focus

    LETTERS: Bargara Jewel in focus

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    CQUni graduate building a strong future in Bundaberg

    premium_icon CQUni graduate building a strong future in Bundaberg

    News He's worked as an engineer for more than two years and bought a home

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Agnes Water's rescued animals helped by generous donation

    premium_icon Agnes Water's rescued animals helped by generous donation

    News 'It's hard thinking about all the animals that haven't been saved.'

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners