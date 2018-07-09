Menu
Tania Obst will coach the Thunderbirds.
Netball

Obst to return as T-Birds coach

by Warren Partland
9th Jul 2018 8:30 AM
TANIA Obst is to have her second stint as Adelaide Thunderbirds coach after being lured back to South Australia as the replacement for Dan Ryan.

Netball SA has announced it will be a three-year appointment.

Obst, who coached the Thunderbirds in the defunct national league in 2007, is the current assistant coach of Giants Netball and the England team which won the Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast in February.

Tania Obst with Jane Woodlands-Thompson at an Australian netball reunion in 2016. Picture Dean Martin
She also coached the national youth team which was beaten by New Zealand in last year's world championship.

"I am so excited about coming home to coach the Adelaide Thunderbirds," Obst said. "I am a proud South Australian, have strong roots in the netball community and I Iook forward to having a positive impact on the team and the sport more broadly in SA moving forward.

"I can't wait to explore and support the outstanding local talent that exists in SA, to

invest in the players, nurture and guide them. This will give our players and teams access to strong pathways.

"I am well aware of the hard work we have ahead of ourselves, but my knowledge,

commitment and energy will make sure we do what we need to do to make this club great again".

Ryan was told last month his two-year contract, which expires at the end of the season, would not be renewed.

The Thunderbirds have lost their past 23 games, but Obst is to be given greater support and resources by NSA.

Tania Obst ast Thunderbirds coach in 2007. Australia
