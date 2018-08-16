Tangalooma Resort to be sold amid fees dispute

Tangalooma Resort could be sold with expressions of interest closing soon.

AT least "a dozen" parties have expressed interest in buying Tangalooma Resort according to director Jeff Osborne.

It comes amid an ugly annual rates dispute with property owners who have seen their charges increase by more than 300 per cent in the past decade.

Some have been charged a discounted fee of up to $40,000 with the threat of paying almost double that through a discretional clause.

Redcliffe resident and Tangalooma homeowner Chris Bale is fed up with dramatically increasing rates.

Resort directors recently decided to eliminate the clause following mediation with one sublessee, Drew Wilson, last month.

Mr Wilson said it will restore confidence in the property market.

"No one's saying it's the cheapest place in the world to own a house, but a potential buyer can now know what the outcomes are going to be," he said.

"To say I'm happy would be an overstatement, but I can sleep a lot easier."

But a group of 29 Tangalooma property owners from the Moreton Bay and Brisbane region still aren't happy with the revised annual rates detailed in Form 13.

Group spokesman Chris Bale feared some were "suicidal" because they can't afford the charges.

"A third person rang me up saying he can't handle it, we don't have the money to pay this year's fees.

"The base starting price is still too high."

Expressions of interest to buy the Moreton Island resort close on August 22 - two days after the deadline for property owners to sign Form 13.

Potential resort buyers could enforce the discretional clause if property owners don't sign Form 13 before Monday.

Mr Osborne, who's father Brian bought Tangalooma Island 35 years ago, said "we don't mind either way" if property owners sign the revised rates.

"It's just an offer the majority have been asking for," he said.

"It's a personal decision based on themselves that makes no difference to us … everyone has their own prerogatives."

The Osborne family own Tangalooma Resort. Pictured is Betty and Brian Osborne with sons Glenn and Jeff in the background.

Mr Osborne said the resort was "in arrears" but there had been multiple interested parties since it went onto the market in May this year.

"I look forward to seeing if anyone's interested or not - we've had a dozen groups sign confidentiality agreements," he said.

"It's a bit different to buying a hotel. Being on an island you have to think about things like water supply."

Tangalooma Resort was built in the 1970s and has a perpetual lease from the state government.

Shadow minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Andrew Powell said it was up to the Palaszczuk government to "fix this issue".

"It's not fair to impose such a rapid rise in annual fees and arbitrarily hand out discounts to sublease holders," he said.

Queensland Energy Minister Anthony Lynham is being lobbied to act on the soaring rates for Tangalooma Resort property owners.

"I have called for Labor Minister Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham to intervene and provide fee certainty and stability."

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (DNRME) has been approached by 14 sublessees for dispute resolution.

One has been successful with mediation and three others are still being processed.

"DNRME is investigating options for the arbitration of disputes between lessees and sublessees of state land," a spokeswoman said.

"The conditions of the perpetual lease were agreed to at the granting of the lease in 1974.

"Lease conditions cannot be amended unilaterally by one party to the agreement."

If you or someone you know needs help contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.