Dad’s plea: ‘You can make it son’

THE father of one of the teenagers involved in a horror car smash at Tamborine Mountain yesterday has posted heartbreaking pleas urging his son to "pull through this".

David Toms, keeping vigil at his 14-year-old son Bailey's hospital bed in Brisbane, wrote on Facebook eight hours after the crash: "I need my boy to pull through this.

"He was in a car accident early this morning. He got flown to Brisbane children's hospital."

Three hours later at about 5.30pm last night, Mr Toms added: "Love you my son. You will pull through this."

Bailey Toms in Queensland Children's Hospital yesterday as posted by his dad David on Facebook after a car smash at Tamborine Mountain. “Love you my son, you will pull through this,” he wrote. Picture: David Toms Facebook

He posted several photos - one from an earlier time showing his son enjoying playing with a snake and one of his boy in a coma in his hospital bed with his badly damaged arm bandaged up.

Bailey was one of two teenagers who firefighters had to cut out of the back seat of a 2000 Holden Commodore which flipped on Beacon Road.

Early reports noted fears he would lose his arm.

Mr Toms appeared hopeful that would not be the case after doctors operated.

Bailey Toms. PICTURE: Facebook of David Toms

"He is out of surgery. He still has still got his arm," he wrote on Facebook yesterday midafternoon.

"They have got him in a coma. Love you Bailey."

Relatives and friends sent their sympathy in response to the emotional posts.

A loved one wrote: "I love you all! Praying for you and think of you Bailey!"

Another added: "Cuz I'm truly sorry to hear that your son was in a car accident. Truly hope you recover from this real soon."

A family friend posted: "Omg I'm so sorry to hear this sending Bailey and you all lots of love and wishing him a speedy recovery xxx."

Police on the scene of a serious car accident at Beacon Road in Mount Tamborine where three teenage boys are in a critical condition and two others with minor injuries after a horror car rollover. Picture: Adam Head

At deadline, Bailey and the other 14-year-old cut out of the car with him were both understood to still be in critical conditions in the Intensive Care Unit at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A family friend of the 16-year-old alleged driver of the car told the Bulletin last night: "The family are very distraught and don't wish to make any comments at this stage."

The alleged driver was in Gold Coast University Hospital in an induced coma.

He had staggered up to 100 metres from the car when he was found by emergency workers.

It is believed it took seven firefighters to free the boys from the back seat at a scene where debris was scattered all over the road.

Gold Coast Acting Senior Operations supervisor William Houghton said eight ambulance units also attended.

"It was a significant impact to the car," Snr Operations Supervisor Houghton said. "Obviously it was a bit traumatic with the ages of the occupants."