UPDATE: Head-on crash blamed for Tallon Bridge traffic chaos

BRIDGE BLOCKED: A crash on Tallon Bridge in Bundaberg caused all traffic to be diverted.

UPDATE 1.15PM: A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service says the crash was the result of a head-on collision on the bridge.

Reports suggest the incident has been "finalised" and traffic is again flowing.

UPDATE 12.20PM: A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a crew was on scene assessing two patients.

The crash comes following a hectic morning on the region's roads.

Around 9.30am today, crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Alice and Targo Sts, Walkervale.

The smash resulted in coolant leaking on the road.

North of Bundaberg, three crashes were recorded this morning.

A car rolled 25km south of Miriam Vale this morning, with another car crashing 9km south of Miriam Vale.

Further afield, three patients including a child were rushed to Gladstone Hospital after a head-on collision on the Bruce Hwy at Bororen.

EARLIER: A spokesman for Queensland police says Tallon Bridge has been closed to all traffic following a crash.

Both approaches have been closed following the multi-vehicle crash.

The crash is believed to have happened just before noon today and people have been treated for minor injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area for the time being and use the Burnett Traffic Bridge to get to North Bundaberg and back.

Emergency crews are on scene and a tow truck has been called in.

