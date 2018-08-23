Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six QFES crews are rushing to put out a blaze next to the Bruce Highway.
Six QFES crews are rushing to put out a blaze next to the Bruce Highway. Casino Yorklea RFS
News

Backyard blaze next to Bruce Hwy sparks concern

Ashley Carter
by
23rd Aug 2018 2:20 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM

UPDATE:

FIREFIGHTERS have left the scene of a vegetation fire near the Bruce Highway at Cooroy.

A QFES spokeswoman said four crews attended a home at Overlander Avenue where there was a small fire in a backyard.

She said the occupant managed to extinguish the blaze on his own.

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to put out a blaze next to the Bruce Highway at Black Mountain.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said six crews were rushing to the highway, west of Noosa, to reports of grass and tall trees on fire.

No delays are expected in the area.

black mountain bruce highway editors picks fire firefighters queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'We're united': Labor candidate calls for federal election

    premium_icon 'We're united': Labor candidate calls for federal election

    News LABOR'S candidate for Hinkler says the government is in crisis, and should go to a federal election.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 3:52 PM
    UPDATE: Senate votes to progress cashless card bill

    premium_icon UPDATE: Senate votes to progress cashless card bill

    Politics A second reading of the cashless card agreed on by the Senate

    LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    premium_icon LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    Business THE co-owner of 1 Reef-Great Barrier Reef Eco770 Tours is being sued

    Local Partners