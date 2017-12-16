Tall man miscalculates his beers

Wayne Kent had four schooners at Sugarland Tavern before driving home.

WAYNE Kent's lawyer told a Bundaberg magistrate his 195cm tall client miscalculated his beers before driving.

Kent, 46, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving with an alcohol reading of 0.063.

Lawyer Rian Dwyer said Kent had four schooners at Sugarland Tavern and drove home.

He said Kent was a concreter who had served in the defence force.

"He is a large man, six foot five inches tall and miscalculated, ... not feeling any effects,” Mr Dwyer said.

Kent was fined $300 - sent to SPER - and lost his licence for one month.