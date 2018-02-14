Talking points on workshop list

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

A WORKSHOP designed to help Bundaberg fruit and vegetable growers handle difficult conversation will be held next month.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers is running the free two-day course called Negotiations and Influencing next month at Fairymead House, North Bundaberg.

The workshop has been created for the horticulture industry to help growers communicate and feel more confident in influencing conversations for a better outcome.

The workshop is an initiative of the VegNET and VegPRO projects funded by peak industry body Hort Innovation with vegetable grower levies and Australian Government funding.

It has already been rolled out in other peak vegetable-growing regions, and with positive results.

"This course gave me improved ability to understand different negotiation positions,” a former participant said.

The workshop will be held on March 14-15 at 9am.

RSVP required online at www.bfvg.com.au or contact BFVG on 4153 3007.

For queries regarding the workshop, contact Michelle Haase on 4153 3007 or michelle.haase@bfvg.

com.au.