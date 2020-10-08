Menu
Bourbong St will bring a bit of colour to Bundaberg next week when the iconic water fountain turns a shade of purple as part of Queensland’s Mental Health Week.
TALKING POINT: Splash of colour for a cause in Bundy’s CBD

Rhylea Millar
8th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG will turn purple next week to raise awareness for a very special cause.

Known as one of the most iconic landmarks in Bundaberg's CBD, the Bourbong St fountain will turn purple to raise awareness for mental health next week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the fountain's colour change would be hard to miss, reminding residents to take the time to consider their own mental wellbeing and check in on their loved ones.

"In keeping with the theme of Mental Health Week let's all take a moment to focus on our health and wellbeing and support our friends and family through any difficulties they may be facing," he said.

"We have two great local events organised to celebrate the week and I encourage residents to participate."

Bundaberg will be hosting two events this weekend, including the Found! Art prize, exhibition trail and dog walk, as well as the 'Come n Try' session with Bundaberg Dragons Boat Club.

Co-ordinated by Check-up and funded by the Queensland Mental Health Commission, this year's theme for the week-long campaign is 'take time' and reminds residents to prioritise all aspects of their health.

Queensland Mental Health Commissioner Ivan Frkovic said this year many events would be streamed online as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing access for all Queenslanders to attend.

"Learning the skills to build positive wellbeing is evermore important to every single Queenslander, because the pandemic's effects are felt by everyone," Mr Frkovic said.

"Many organisations will host Queensland Mental Health Week events online this year, but there are also plenty of COVID-safe in-person activities."

Queensland Mental Health Week will commence on World Mental Health Day, this Saturday.

Bundaberg residents are encouraged to participate in events, activities and conversations throughout the week and to put their mental wellbeing first, even after the campaign has concluded.

For more information, visit qldmentalhealthweek.org.au

