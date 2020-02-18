Talgai flaw unrelated to Paradise

THERE is nothing to connect the structural issues of Paradise Dam to that of a dam that leaked south of Toowoomba.

A Department of Natural Resources spokesman listed several differences between Paradise and Talgai dams.

“Talgai Dam is a privately owned earth fill dam which is understood to have failed due to piping through the wall,” the spokesman said.

“Paradise Dam is a concrete dam and is not susceptible to piping failure.

“Talgai Dam’s capacity is about 0.1 per cent of Paradise Dam.”

An emergency declaration was set over the weekend, ­forcing about seven Talgai ­residents to evacuate, after a 3.5-metre hole was found in the dam.

About 250 homes were at risk from the damaged 430ML dam.

Paradise Dam is 80 kilometres southwest of Bundaberg, and is owned by state entity Sunwater.

The State Government announced last September that it needed to lower the dam’s spillway for safety reasons, and that it could not guarantee the dam would hold if an extreme weather event such as in 2013 was to be repeated.