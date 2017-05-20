Tales of our CBD wanted

HISTORY: Mayor Jack Dempsey discusses the CBD Storywalk project with Council Tourism Services Officer Ainsley Gatley (left) and Creative Regions Associate Producer Sasha Mackay with the stately Anglican Church of Christ providing the backdrop.

CREATIVE Regions is working with Bundaberg Regional Council to develop a history trail for the Bundaberg CBD area.

The initiative, which will allow residents and visitors to walk the paths of local history, is part of the Bundaberg Region Heritage Tourism Strategy.

Project co-ordinator Sasha Mackay of Creative Regions is seeking input from anyone with personal experiences, anecdotes and historical knowledge about specific CBD locations.

"We have 13 target locations in the CBD,” Ms Mackay said.

"We'd love to work with members of the community with a passion for storytelling who would like to help create a digital story for each place, creating a trail that people can walk and link to these stories via hand-held technologies.”

The locations include Customs House (Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery), Customs House Hotel, the School of Arts Building, the former Buss & Turner site, Church of Christ, Holy Rosary Church, St Andrew's Church, the banks, wharves, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Post Office, and War Memorial.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said Heritage Tourism was not only a means of ensuring important aspects of the region's early history were accurately recorded, but was also a lever for a strong economic return for the region.

"There is incredible visitor interest in heritage tourism and the Bundaberg Region has many fascinating stories to be told,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Commencing with the CBD is an ideal means of dovetailing into the rejuvenation project currently under way and involving the CBD and riverside precinct.”

Those involved in the project will be offered free mentoring and training in the creation of digital stories for the CBD Storywalk.

Participants will work with Creative Regions and a professional filmmaker to create a short audio-visual story, involving writing a script and finding images that complement stories.

Ms Mackay said: "We appreciate volunteers lead busy lives, so we're very happy to workshop a participant's story with them during a time and place that works for their schedule.”