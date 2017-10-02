Tales of history and true romance

THERE are many reasons why people write memoirs - journeys of fame, adventure and soul-searching are common topics.

Evie Rae writes because of a promise.

A Gin Gin local, Mrs Rae promised her ailing husband Rob that she would finish his memoir.

Rob died last year and her motivation led her to WriteFest's memoir-writing workshop.

"He tried several times to find a publisher," Mrs Rae said.

"As an ordinary man he did some extraordinary things but his writing is very technical.

"I'd like to add the empathy, in my own words, to make it a memoir written by both of us."

Mrs Rae said she was passionate about the memoir her husband started writing for good reason.

Born in New Zealand, he moved to the UK with his engineer father then joined the British Royal Navy at 16 years of age.

When HMS Exeter went down in the Second World War, he was kept a prisoner of war by the Japanese for four years.

"He then became a master mariner but his dream was always to write," Mrs Rae said.

"He wrote for boating magazines but his memoir has historical importance.

"I'm hoping the workshop with Helena Pastor will give me the tools to finish what Rob started."

While creating a memoir of naval war history, Mrs Rae said she also wanted to add the heart and fill in the details about their romance.

"I opened Seclusions Cafe in Targo St and at the time I had sworn off men," she said.

"But Rob came in wanting a salad sandwich and it was love at first sight.

"He was 27 years my senior but it didn't matter, we were meant to be."

Surrounded by boxes of paperwork and tapes of Rob's voice recordings, Mrs Rae said she was determined to sift through it all and finish the memoir.

"I'd like this to be a memoir written by both of us. I'm motivated to kick-start the process," she said.

