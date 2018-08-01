Talented Tom gets best of three

Tom Morcom has excelled in a number of sports.

Tom Morcom has excelled in a number of sports.

LEAGUE: Is Bundy's Tom Morcom the most talented young junior in the region?

The 12-year-old might be able to claim that honour after making state teams in three different sports this year.

The Shalom College student has represented his state in Oztag after impressing for Queensland Country and in Aussie rules (Queensland Country) after playing well for Wide Bay.

Now, Morcom is about to play for his state in the School Sport Rugby League titles in Adelaide later this month.

He was selected after performing well for Wide Bay.

"Next week we'll be going for training for a whole week, the week after we go to Adelaide,” Morcom said.

"I'm looking forward to it and wishing for good competition.”

So what makes Morcom so good?

The Waves junior trains five days a week while juggling school homework and other areas of his life.

He also has an impressive bloodline.

"My mum's made Queensland swimming teams before and my father has played for many metropolitan teams in Brisbane,” he revealed.

"My parents have been a big inspiration for me making sport teams.”

Morcom said he hoped to play well in the upcoming school sport titles.

"In club I play centre and I'm looking forward to playing wing, centre or fullback for Queensland,” he said.

"One of my goals is to score a try and make a tackle.

"My favourite part (of the game) is scoring tries and tackling other people.”

The goal of the team is also simple with Queensland winning three out of the last four titles, including last year in Melbourne.

"I think because we (Queensland) won it last year, everyone hopes we can win it this year.”

Morcom said his future was in one sport.

"I'm going to focus on rugby league a lot more than any other sport,” he said.

"But I hope to keep playing the others for as long as I can.”

Morcom and his Queensland teammates contest the titles from August 11 to 18.