Taking Tobruk to the world

STUNNING: Photographer Tracy Olive has dived ex-HMAS Tobruk 14 times now and said each dive is unique as the number of fish and coral continues to increase and diversify.

PHOTOGRAPHER Tracy Olive is hoping for one elusive shot above all others each time she sets out to dive ex-HMAS Tobruk.

But even if she’s yet to capture a whale swimming above the sunken vessel, she’s never disappointed by the ever-changing underwater world.

Photographing fish, corals and a resident Green turtle named “Brookie”, it’s all helping build international awareness of the world-class dive opportunities off our coast.

In June Queensland Tourism put together an international media trip to promote the dive sites, and as Lady Musgrave and Tobruk Dive Experiences’ official photographer, Ms Olive captured each step.

Published this week inside UK magazine Dive, Ms Olive said it was easy to see why the locations would excite an international audience.

“It’s buzzing with marine life, whenever I get out of the water I can’t sit down for about an hour — I’m buzzing,” she said about the dives deep below the surface to investigate Tobruk.

“The masses of fish are amazing.”

Since opening to divers in March, Ms Olive has taken seven trips for 14 dives, and said each trip offered something new.

“There were these tiny little fish that had cleared a patch on the deck to lay their eggs,” she said.

Dive operator Brett Lakey said the region’s reputation as the next dive hot spot was growing as it offered both Lady Musgrave Island and Tobruk — two world-class sites in close proximity.

See more of Ms Olive’s stunning photos on Instagram at @tracyolive.