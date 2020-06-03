Taking the taboo out of your poo

It’s one of the deadliest diseases in the country, with an estimated 17,000 Australians set to receive the diagnosis this year.

POO is one of those taboo topics that we generally don’t talk to the next-door neighbours about, but here’s why you should be talking about it.

Bowel cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the country, with an estimated 17,000 Australians set to receive the diagnosis this year.

While genetics and poor diets make some people more susceptible to the disease, it can affect anyone and as there no clear symptoms during the early stages, it gives cancerous polyps the chance to grow and spread to vital organs like the liver, kidneys and lungs.

It is Bowel Cancer Awareness month and as part of the campaign, Rotary Bowelscan is selling test kits for a reduced price of $20, until June 30.

“Poo Week is where we post videos with facts and stories about poo to get people talking about the subject in a lighthearted way, to break down fears around doing the test and to get people to understand that their poo can save their life because it can detect bowel cancer,” Rotary Bowelscan’s Mal Padgett said.

Purchase a test from bowelscanqueensland.org.au.