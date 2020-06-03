Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s one of the deadliest diseases in the country, with an estimated 17,000 Australians set to receive the diagnosis this year.
It’s one of the deadliest diseases in the country, with an estimated 17,000 Australians set to receive the diagnosis this year.
News

Taking the taboo out of your poo

Rhylea Millar
3rd Jun 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POO is one of those taboo topics that we generally don’t talk to the next-door neighbours about, but here’s why you should be talking about it.

Bowel cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the country, with an estimated 17,000 Australians set to receive the diagnosis this year.

While genetics and poor diets make some people more susceptible to the disease, it can affect anyone and as there no clear symptoms during the early stages, it gives cancerous polyps the chance to grow and spread to vital organs like the liver, kidneys and lungs.

It is Bowel Cancer Awareness month and as part of the campaign, Rotary Bowelscan is selling test kits for a reduced price of $20, until June 30.

“Poo Week is where we post videos with facts and stories about poo to get people talking about the subject in a lighthearted way, to break down fears around doing the test and to get people to understand that their poo can save their life because it can detect bowel cancer,” Rotary Bowelscan’s Mal Padgett said.

Purchase a test from bowelscanqueensland.org.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car found ablaze two hours after alleged police evasion

        premium_icon Car found ablaze two hours after alleged police evasion

        News Police say the car was found at a boat ramp on Fairymead Rd set alight.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 3:30 PM
        Approval struggle for holiday park

        premium_icon Approval struggle for holiday park

        News A HOLIDAY park has taken its approval battle to the Planning and Environment Court.

        Man charged with serious assaulting cops with rocks

        premium_icon Man charged with serious assaulting cops with rocks

        Crime Two Burnett men have allegedly come to blows with police, with one now charged.