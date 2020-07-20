Menu
CREATIVE: Treen Arnel from Krazy Cakes.
CREATIVE: Treen Arnel from Krazy Cakes.
TAKING THE CAKE: Readers vote for favourite creations

Crystal Jones
20th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
WITH so many amazing cake makers in the region, it’s no surprise it was a tie for top place in our recent cake poll.

Treen Arnell and Tessa Morris both received 28 per cent of the vote each.

Ms Arnell has been making cakes for 30 years and running her Krazy Cakes business for five.

Ms Arnell’s cake, which voters decided was in their top two in the poll, was a colourful and bright creation.

Treen Arnel shared this great pic.
Treen Arnel shared this great pic.

It took just two hours for Ms Arnell to put it together, decorating it with a number of sweet treats from Jake’s Candy where she works.

The cake contained six layers of vanilla butter cake with bubblegum butter cream in between.

The cake in the gallery had been for a little girl’s eighth birthday.

Ms Arnell said she loves each and every cake she makes.

Just last week, she donated a cute pumpkin cake to the Angels Community Group after running a cake giveaway on her Facebook page.

Tessa Morris shared this great cake.
Tessa Morris shared this great cake.

Tessa Morris also tied for the top spot, with her amazing creation - a cake showing a dramatic arrest.

