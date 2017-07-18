Taking short cut through cop shop not best idea

NO-GO ZONE: Officers didn't have to travel far when they caught Anthony Dodd at the Bundaberg Police Station on Bourbong St.

IT'S not a place people should loiter but officers watched a man on CCTV in the police yard at night

Even a fence and warning signs didn't stop Anthony Dodd from entering the grounds of Bundaberg Police Station on Bourbong St about 11.25pm on July 3.

Dodd, 26, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to being on a police establishment without lawful excuse and possession of marijuana.

Lawyer Gavin James said Dodd now knew that instead of cutting through the police property he should go around.

Dodd was fined $300.

He was also put on a $300 recognisance bond for the drug matter and must attend a drug education session.