Taking road safety into his own hands

ROAD SAFETY: Truck-friendly caravanners Colleen and Col Walker from Bathurst, Ken Wilson, Ben and Diny Schipper from Shepparton, Victoria, Ivan Danker from Perth, Sherria Powell from Boona and Merry Danker. Brian Cassidy

A PASSIONATE Bundaberg caravanner is doing his part to make the roads safer for everyone.

Ken Wilson has spent the past three years researching and investing money out of his own pocket for the Truck Friendly program.

The aim of the program is to help caravanners, RV drivers and other road users to work with the many truck drivers on our roads.

"I'm an avid caravanner and recently when I towed the van to Port Douglas I noticed there's a lot of misunderstanding on how to interact with other road users,” he said.

"I discovered there's not much out there educating caravanners on how to interact with other road users.”

Mr Wilson said the website www.truckfriendly.com.au had driving guides to help people learn how to interact with truck drivers on the highway.

"Most people want to do the right thing and that's what I've found,” he said.

"Some know what to do and some need a bit of a guide on what is right and what is wrong, at fireside chats and four o'clock drinks at the caravan sites there is a lot of false information that gets passed around.”

He feels more could be done by all levels of government to educate drivers.

"I'm a private individual funding this out of my own pocket,” he said.

"Statistics show when there's a light vehicle and heavy vehicle accident 83 per cent of the time it is the car (driver) who is at fault. It's a fairly alarming statistic.”

Any caravanner who has read the program and has a UHF radio is entitled to a Truck Friendly sticker for the back of their van.

The sticker shows drivers the caravanner is willing to co-operate when it comes to things such as pulling over and overtaking and that they are contactable by UHF radio.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said road safety was everybody's responsibility.

"This particular initiative encompasses caravans and RVs all around Australia to raise the standard,” he said.

"RVs and caravans are increasing on a day-to-day basis so I say to everyone to get on board with this initiative.”

Mr Wilson said he was in the process of getting smaller stickers for cars.