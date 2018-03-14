Taking pledge to safeguard reef

Participants at the Reef Guardian networking day discussed how to cut back on plastics.

BUNDABERG schools have one beef about our reef and that's safeguarding its future.

Local schools and organisations recently took part in a Reef Guardian networking day where they pledged to reduce the use of plastic, particularly single-use plastic.

The meeting was part of activities for International Year of the Reef and brought together locals working in environmental fields and schools to discuss how to protect one of our greatest assets.

Students from eight schools and representatives from 11 partner organisations attended the event.

They heard from marine science expert Dr Kathy Townsend from the University of the Sunshine Coast about the impacts of marine debris, specifically on turtle and manta species.

They also brainstormed the actions they could take for the benefit of their local environment and the reef.

"It was great to see the schools and organisations working together discussing the best actions to take for their local environment,” Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority engagement officer Rhianna Rickard said.

"Fostering partnerships and working together across all sectors in reef management and the community is a key focus for the Marine Park Authority under the Reef Blueprint.”