TAKING OFF: Tourism investment drives growth

FLYING HIGH: The budget will fund the construction of a weatherproof cover for the pedestrian walkway from the drop-off area to the terminal at Bundaberg Regional Airport.

FLYING HIGH: The budget will fund the construction of a weatherproof cover for the pedestrian walkway from the drop-off area to the terminal at Bundaberg Regional Airport. Mike Knott BUN301116AIRPORT7

WITH a tourism industry worth more than $440 million in visitor expenditure and employing 5220 people, Bundaberg Regional Council is continuing to invest to entice more visitors.

Council tourism spokesman Greg Barnes said the tourism investment in this year's budget was spearheaded by $600,000 in support for Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism.

"As the region's peak tourism body, BNBT is responsible for the attraction of visitors to the local area,” Cr Barnes said.

"This funding enables BNBT to operate Visitor Information Centres, promote the region nationally and internationally and develop the industry locally.”

FLYING HIGH: Bert Hinkler's nephew Ron Hinkler at the unveiling of the pioneering aviator's Avro Baby. Funds in this year's council budget will improve access around the plane and install both a diorama and interactive display. Scottie Simmonds BUN170712BER1

The Hinkler Hall of Aviation, home of Bundaberg's favourite son Bert Hinkler, will receive a $150,000 upgrade across a number of projects.

"One of the highlights of any visit to Hinkler Hall is the opportunity to see Bert's original Avro Baby, which was used in his first flight between England and Australia,” Cr Barnes said.

"These funds will assist to improve access around the plane and install both a diorama and interactive display.

"Lighting improvements will also be made to the facility, which will improve safety for visitors and save on energy costs.”

Cr Barnes also welcomed the $5.68 million investment in the Bundaberg Regional Airport, including for new taxiways, aprons, expansion of the Aviation and Aerospace Precinct, and the construction of a weatherproof cover for the pedestrian walkway from the drop-off area to the terminal.

In the passed 12 months, 168,831 passengers have passed through the airport.