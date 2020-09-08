Taking care of trees proves fruitful for Bundy gardener

Suzanne Ryan was awarded a $50 gift voucher for preserving two large Bowen mango trees as well as a large macadamia nut tree by the Bundaberg and District Urban Landcare Association.

Some standout backyard tree specimens have caught the attention of local experts and netted their owner a timely boost towards further developing her garden.

President of the Bundaberg and District Urban Landcare Association Michael Johnson said the group often lamented the loss of old trees in backyards, particularly old garden favourites such as mangoes and macadamias.

"So it's not hard to see why we had no trouble awarding Suzanne Ryan a $50 gift voucher for preserving not one but two large Bowen mango trees as well as a large macadamia nut tree on her properties," Mr Johnson said.

Bundaberg and District Urban Landcare Association president Michael Johnson awards Suzanne Ryan a $50 gift voucher for preserving two large Bowen mango trees as well as a large macadamia nut tree on her properties. Photo: Contributed

Suzanne's father planted the Bowen mango about 60 years ago and she planted the macadamia nut tree herself about 40 years ago.

"The mango tree in the photos has had two major prunings in its life and it probably would be at least 10m high if let grow," Mr Johnson said.

"Remember if you do want a good crop of mangoes you need to trim your tree every few years at least."

Suzanne is now including these trees in her landscaped native gardens and he thanked her for doing her bit to preserve Bundaberg's Heritage trees.

The local Landcare group started their $50 gift voucher scheme earlier this year and it's providing popular.

This macadamia tree is about 40 years old. Photo: Contributed

The voucher is for the Landcare nursery and is awarded to those who are taking good care of native or heritage trees on their property.

If you have a tree you'd like Landcare to look at or want to find out more about the vouchers and the Landcare Nursery opening times, message the Bundaberg Landcare team on Facebook.