Tim Urry eyes out the lamingtons prepared by cake lady Kerry Steemson at Rise The Bakehouse.
Food & Entertainment

TAKING THE CAKE: Readers reveal favourite Bundy lamington

Crystal Jones
by
22nd Jan 2020 2:36 PM
WHAT makes a top lamington?

In the lead-up to Australia Day, the NewsMail asked readers to nominate their favourite Bundaberg lammie.

Many top local bakeries got a shout-out, with Rise the Bakehouse landing the most.

Baker and self-confessed cake lady Kerry Steemson said she was expecting to whip up more than 1000 of the traditionally Aussie cakes in the lead-up to January 26.

Every slab takes about 45 minutes to bake and measures 43x73cm before being cooled off, cut up, dipped and rolled in coconut.

Demand doubles around Australia Day, keeping bakers on their toes.

"It keeps me busy," Miss Steemson said.

"We have to be prepared".

The bakery will be open on Australia Day and will be selling a range of Aussie themed treats.

"There'll be heaps of lamingtons, egg and bacon Ned Kelly pies and green and gold patty cakes," Miss Steemson said.

A close second favourite was Freshfields Bakery at Thabeban who are selling green and gold lamingtons for Australia Day.

The NewsMail caught up with the team to find out about their lammies and their bushfire fundraising efforts.

Other bakeries that scored a top mention were:

  • Hot Bread Fred, Gin Gin
  • Hot Bread Fred, Childers
  • Kepnock Corner Store
  • Oven Hot Bread
  • Bundy Bakehouse
  • Childers Hot Bread & Cake Shop
  • TJ's 
