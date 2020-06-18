State-of-the-art accommodation a home away from home

HARVEST HOSTEL: Two travellers enjoying their stay at the new Gin Gin venue.

HARVEST HOSTEL: Two travellers enjoying their stay at the new Gin Gin venue.

TRAVELLERS will now have more reason than ever to visit the Bundaberg region, with a brand new state of the art accommodation venue now taking bookings.

Construction started onsite back in 2017 by local tradespeople and after a few years in the making, the wait is over.

Harvest Hostel is now ready to accept its first round of guests at the new, purpose-built stylish accommodation, offering a home away from home for farm workers and backpackers.

HARVEST HOSTEL: Two travellers enjoying their stay at the new Gin Gin venue.

Katarzyna spokesman Chris Cossio said the venue was anything but a typical hostel, offering a modern, spacious and comfortable space for workers to unwind after a long day on the farm and meet like-minded people.

"Right now our aim is to provide the best and most comfortable accommodation and experience for our guests and to be a welcomed addition to the local community," Mr Cossio said.

"Being a specialised farm worker hostel, many of our guests will stay for longer periods of time, so we know this needs to be a fun and social place to be, which is why we have more communal social spaces for our guests."

TAKING RESERVATIONS: The brand new modern facility can house up to 144 guests, with large communal areas and 12-person dormitories.

Catering for up to 144 guests, the brand new facility houses a large share kitchen and lounge area, self-serve laundry, communal bathrooms, 12-person dormitories with a mix of single and double bunks and outdoor entertainment area.

Housekeeping and fresh linen will also be supplied daily, with Wi-Fi and onsite management available at all times.

Situated on the corner of Mulgrave St and Aplin Terrace, off the Bruce Highway, the brand new lodge calls Gin Gin home is just 50kms from Bundaberg.

TAKING RESERVATIONS: The brand new modern facility can house up to 144 guests, with large communal areas and 12-person dormitories.

"Gin Gin is a beautiful town in a beautiful area and it is no secret that the greater Bundaberg region has some of Queensland's richest farms in an emerging farming industry," Mr Cossio said.

"We feel that with this new facility, it will give backpackers and farm workers along this route, another reason to stop and stay in Gin Gin and the local region."

The newest brainchild of bar, hotel and hostel founders in southeast Queensland, owners of the Katarzyne Group are also the masterminds behind venues in Brisbane, Surfers Paradise and the Lockyer Valley.

TAKING RESERVATIONS: The brand new modern facility can house up to 144 guests, with large communal areas and 12-person dormitories.

Site managers of Harvest Hostel Jamie and Jodie Dixon said they were now accepting bookings for the brand new accommodation.

"We're so excited to bring local farm workers a brand new, comfy place to stay with great facilities," they said.

"It's an amazing feeling to open the doors of Harvest Hostel and welcome our first guests.

Bookings are now being accepted with dates available from June 23.

Harvest Hostel is at 2 Aplin Terrace, Gin Gin.

To book your stay, phone 0499 445 644 or email bookings@harvesthostel.com.au.

For more information, visit harvesthostel.com.au.