Taking a pee in the CBD costs man a $133 fee
AKING a pee in the main street means a Bundy East man won’t be allowed back inside the CBD Safe Night Precinct for 10 days.
The 21-year-old was issued with a banning notice after he was spotted by police relieving himself outside a Bourbong St cafe in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The man was issued a ticket for rinating in public and fined $133 as well as being issued with the 10-day ban.
Banning notices prohibit people from entering the CBD after hours.