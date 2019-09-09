Taking a pee in the CBD costs man a $133 fee

A 21-year-old Bundy man was fined for urinating in the CBD.

A 21-year-old Bundy man was fined for urinating in the CBD.

AKING a pee in the main street means a Bundy East man won’t be allowed back inside the CBD Safe Night Precinct for 10 days.

The 21-year-old was issued with a banning notice after he was spotted by police relieving himself outside a Bourbong St cafe in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was issued a ticket for rinating in public and fined $133 as well as being issued with the 10-day ban.

Banning notices prohibit people from entering the CBD after hours.