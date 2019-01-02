'Taken way too young': Tributes flow for young footballer

GONE TOO SOON: AFL player Jared Hayne was a former player for the Gladstone Mudcrabs.

GONE TOO SOON: AFL player Jared Hayne was a former player for the Gladstone Mudcrabs.

THE community has been left reeling by the death of well-known former Gladstone man Jared Hayne in a car crash at the weekend.

The 21-year-old died after a small truck towing a caravan and his sedan collided head-on on the Bruce Highway near Miriam Vale on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. The occupants of the other vehicle, a man and a woman in their 60's, received minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Mr Hayne grew up in Gladstone. He played with the Gladstone Mudcrabs (since renamed the Suns), and was a well- respected member of the football community.

He had moved to Brisbane to play for the Mt Gravatt Vultures AFL club in the city's southeast.

Suns president Joe Walsh expressed his condolences on the club's Facebook page.

"I had the privilege of coaching Jared as well as playing senior footy with him too," Mr Walsh said.

"A lad with exceptional talent and I certainly had a soft spot for him.

"Jared won many awards throughout his years at the club and made many mates along the way. He will certainly be missed by many at the club.

"Another life taken way too young."

The Mt Gravatt Vultures also posted condolences on their Facebook page.

"We appreciate the family of Jared allowing us to share this news into the broader community and will continue to work with them to suitably remember Jared in 2019 season and beyond," the club announced.

Mr Hayne was also a former junior representative player for the AFL Capricornia side.

"Rest in peace young man. Our thoughts are with your families and friends," they said on Facebook.

Many of Mr Hayne's family and friends took to Facebook to express their grief about losing a close friend.

"Heart is honestly broken, actually still lost for words," Tye Niha said.

"Every single day I will cherish our memories - until we meet again homie."

Alec Kruger was in disbelief when he heard the news about Mr Hayne's passing.

"This cannot be true my brother boy Jared," he said.

"A genuine tear came to my eye when I found out. Rest in peace my brother."

Some of his Vultures teammates also shared their feelings online.

"Rest in peace brother, I'm gonna miss ya," Daniel Morgan said. Police are still investigating the crash.