TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: Two crashes within half an hour

27th Jun 2019 5:37 PM
Rider injured

A 56-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist came off second best after colliding with a bus near Bundaberg State High School today.

The crash happened at the intersection of Maryborough and Ruddell Sts about 2.20pm.

The bus driver, who was the only person on the bus at the time was uninjured.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with a wrist and forearm injury.

Scooter crash

A WOMAN in her 60s riding a mobility scooter was injured when she collided with a car.

The crash, at the intersection of Beatrice and Pitt Sts, happened about 2.50pm today.

The scooter driver was treated for shoulder and neck pain before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

emergency services traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

