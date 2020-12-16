Takeaway tales straight from the Bundaberg courthouse

LATE night trips to Bundy’s fast food chains, mixed with drugs, alcohol and carelessness, have sometimes proved a recipe for disaster.

Here are just some of the crimes that have occurred in the car parks of local fast food eateries that have been heard in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court over the last 18 months.

Court hears how police were called to fight at McDonald’s

A Magistrate has strongly advised an 18-year-old offender to get on the straight and narrow, after additional charges meant his two good behaviour bonds were forfeited.

Caleb James Lancaster appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruct police officer.

Police were called to McDonald’s on Targo St, with reports a male was fighting with patrons.

When police arrived at the scene on November 22, they said Lancaster was visibly intoxicated, his speech was slurred, he had trouble walking, was stumbling and falling to the ground and his breath smelt of alcohol.

He was arrested and police tried to transport him, but on the way Lancaster removed his seatbelt and kicked the window of the police car repeatedly, as an attempt to break it.

Police pulled over, opened the car door and Lancaster fled on foot, resulting in police chasing after him and forcing him to the ground.

Lancaster screamed profanities at the police officer.

Police took Lancaster to the watch-house, and on arrival, he refused to leave the vehicle, lying on the floor, forcing police to carry him inside.

Hefty fine handed to Bundy man for burnouts

Described in court as a good character with great prospects for his future, Kyle David McLean fell into the trap of peer pressure which resulted in crashing his Holden Commodore.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

It was a busy morning at 12.10am on July 11, with plenty of people arriving at the central McDonald’s store on the intersection of Targo and Woongarra St, after a night out.

The court heard McLean had recently had work done to his blue Holden Commodore and was excited to show it off to his friends and take them for a drive.

Security camera footage obtained by Bundaberg police showed McLean driving the vehicle on the busy CBD intersection, heavily accelerate from a stationery position and drive the car in a zigzag motion, before proceeding to do a burnout.

He then crashed into a street sign and drove through a nearby fence.

Fortunately no one was hurt and police were called to the scene, where witnesses confirmed they heard noises that sounded like a burnout.

CBD ban after fracturing friend’s skull in drunken fight

Two young men have experienced first-hand how a night out mixed with too many drinks can escalate after one of them was left unconscious with a fractured skull.

On February 22 about 3.55am, Zeth Baide Lawton Nutt found a family friend sitting on the corner of Targo St and Woongarra St, outside the carpark of the Bundaberg CBD’s McDonalds restaurant.

Both men were heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, with Lawton Nutt, 20, attempting to convince the victim to call it a night.

After the victim declined the defendant’s offers to help him get a taxi home, Lawton Nutt became frustrated and the pair had a verbal argument.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said the victim, who is less than 165cm tall and weighs about 55kg, is somewhat smaller in size than Lawton Nutt.

Hoping to avoid further confrontation, the victim walked further along the fence line to sit down on a low timber railing, but the defendant followed him and continued demanding that the victim accept his help.

The altercation then intensified with both men pushing each other, before the defendant shoved the victim backwards, causing him to fall off the rail and hit his head on the concrete.

Paramedics from QAS arrived at the scene a short time later in relation to a separate incident, but were able to attend to the victim, who was knocked unconscious as a result of the fall.

Lawton Nutt and the victim were taken to Bundaberg Hospital, where the defendant admitted to causing the injuries and was collected by his mother.

The victim later regained consciousness in hospital and the medical report shows he sustained a number of injuries including an occipital skull fracture, minor arm bruising and leg scrapes.

He remained in hospital for two days before discharging himself.

Drunken drive-through antics land man in court

A man has been fined after a drunken McDonald’s drive-through order attempt landed him with a court appearance.

Dean Andrew Wagland pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to one count of wilful damage and public nuisance within the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard Wagland walked through the McDonald’s drive-through on Takalvan St at 2am on November 14.

Wagland tried to make an order but was told by the shift manager they only served drive-through customers if they were in a vehicle.

After arguing with the shift manager, Wagland laid down in the garden before the shift manager approached and asked him to leave.

The shift manager then went inside the restaurant and locked the doors before Wagland kicked the door causing it to crack.

Police were then called.

Man on way to new job when he went crazy at KFC

A court has heard a man was high on drugs when he threw concrete blocks at the windows of a KFC store.

Dean Michael Khan, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance and two counts of wilful damage in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

At 10.20pm on Friday, Khan was walking past the KFC store on Bourbong St which was operating at the time.

He hurled concrete blocks at the windows.

He was identified by staff as not working at the restaurant or a customer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Khan then went to the Caltex service station next door to the KFC.

While he was there, he jumped on top of one of the fuel bowsers and was told to get off.

When he refused to get off police were called.

During the call an alarm went off alerting staff that one of the bowser hoses had been picked up.

One of the operators allowed the fuel to begin flowing before realising it was Khan who was using the bowser.

Khan took the hose and spilt 34 cents worth of petrol onto the bowser before the operator stopped the supply.

He also climbed onto the roof of the business.

KFC trip after 12 beers lands ‘foolish’ man in court

A Magistrate has described a man’s decision to drive as ‘foolish’ after being 12 schooners deep and crashing his car.

Maxwell Ronald Farlow, 68, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police were called to a crash on the night of December 19 on Lievesley St.

The court heard Farlow had been at the pub earlier that day where he had consumed 12 schooners of Tooheys Old.

Sen Const. Bland told the court Farlow walked home from the pub but made the decision to drive to a nearby KFC after becoming hungry.

The court heard Farlow had crashed into a stationary car and was transported to hospital where a blood sample returned a blood-alcohol reading equivalent to 0.198.

Argument with kids over chicken nuggets leads to DV breach

A MAGISTRATE has described a man’s behaviour as “nothing short of appalling” after an aggravated domestic violence breach.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty the aggravated DV breach and driving while over the alcohol limit.

The court heard on 12 July the aggrieved invited the man to her home but asked him to leave some time later.

Things then escalated to an argument between the man and his children over some chicken nuggets, where he held his fists up at them.

The aggrieved then intervened.

The man told her to put the car in his name so he could leave.

While the aggrieved was doing this, the man knocked the phone out of her hand which fell under the car.

He then refused to give the phone back before he was bitten on the ear by the aggrieved.

The court heard the man’s nine-year-old son, who has a serious illness, tried to intervene but was pushed to the ground by the man.

Brothers fined for coward punch attack on man at Macca’s

Two brothers who “king hit” a man and attacked him so badly he needed metal plates and screws to repair his fractured jaw and skull have been released on immediate parole from Bundaberg District Court.

Mark Brown, 36, and Jordan Brown, 32, both pleaded guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm from the dock.

Jordan also pleaded guilty to common assault of a security guard.

The court heard on August 25, the pair, who were described in reference letters as “law-abiding citizens”, had assaulted a man so badly he required significant surgery to repair fractures in his skull and jaw.

The brothers had been at McDonald’s in Bundaberg about 2.15am, when a man who was not known to either of them told Mark to stop picking on a group of backpackers.

CCTV footage presented in the court showed the brothers standing near the victim, who was wearing a blue football jersey.

Mark told the victim he would “buy a cheeseburger and shove it in his Pommy face” and was refused service at the counter.

He moved behind a security guard who was present and prepared to leave the McDonald’s, and it was then Jordan moved in quickly and punched the victim in the head.

The force was so strong the man fell to the ground. The security guard swooped in and tried to grab Jordan, but lost his footing and was punched in the head by Jordan.

A second guard helped put an end to the altercation.

The victim was transported to Bundaberg Hospital and the next morning to Brisbane for surgery.