Take stock of your chemicals

Be careful with your chemicals.

IF YOU have a collection of chemicals out in the shed, now's the time to take stock.

Bundaberg Regional Council is advising everyone across the Bundaberg region from primary producers to backyard gardeners to check their chemical stocks and make the decision to correctly dispose of those substances no longer needed.

As part of a co-ordinated disposal program for chemicals that are surplus, discontinued or out-of-date, the council is urging everyone to ensure correct disposal by registering with Chemclear, a not-for-profit chemical collection and disposal service.

"There is genuine risk of significant contamination if chemicals are simply dumped,” Cr Scott Rowleson said.

"A danger is posed to soil and water quality through a reckless course of action such as this when...responsible disposal method(s exist).”

Registrations are open until April 28 for collection in June 2017.

For more about identifying and registering chemical products for collection call Chemclear on 1800 008 182 or go to www.chemclear.org.au.