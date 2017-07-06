TAKE OFF: Bundy to Brisbane in 25 minutes

FAST FLIGHTS: Alliance Airlines will have passengers in Brisbane before they know it.

TICKETS are now on sale for the first 25-minute passenger flight to Brisbane from Bundaberg and back.

Alliance Airlines CEO Lee Schofield said the company would land its first Fokker 70 in Bundaberg on July 17, heralding the start of the jet age in the region.

It will be the first passenger jet service to the Bundaberg Airport and will cut flying time to less than half-an-hour.

The move comes after Virgin Airlines announced it would stop servicing the Rum City in May.

At the time Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was concerned the loss of Virgin would give Qantas a monopoly and push ticket prices up in the region. He campaigned for a competitor and Alliance stepped in.

Alliance Airlines is Australia's major fly-in, fly-out air charter operator.

Founded in 2002 with just three aircraft, Alliance now boasts a fleet of 28 Fokker aircraft, employs more than 400 staff and provides regular and ad-hoc charter services in Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Schofield said the Bundaberg route was the company's first foray into the regular passenger market, although the company had previously been hired by other airlines to provide a similar service.

He said the 80-seat Fokker 70 would provide exceptional comfort for travellers as well as speed.

The aircraft has a 3-2 seating configuration with a generous seat pitch and spacious overhead storage.

The other positive for Bundaberg passengers was the ease of ticketing with Alliance tickets to be booked through Virgin online and via travel agents.

"It will be a seamless transition from Virgin to us,” Mr Schofield said.

"We have partnered with them for ticketing.”

He said customers would still be able to use the Virgin lounges and get Velocity Frequent Flyer points.

Alliance passengers would also be able to catch connecting Virgin flights to anywhere in the world and still check their baggage in at Bundaberg Airport.

"We are really looking forward to engaging with the people of Bundaberg,” Mr Schofield said.

"We hope they will give us a chance and get behind us.

"We will honour all existing Virgin bookings and from tomorrow (today) scheduling and pricing will be available.

"It will be competitive pricing for a faster, smoother product.”