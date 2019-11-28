'Take it like a dildo’: Former inmate testifies in trial

A FORMER inmate of Grafton Correctional Centre has testified he "clearly" remembered hearing the phrase "take it like a dildo" come from the direction of the cell shared by Ian Klum and Shane Leslie Johnson on the night of an alleged altercation between the two cellmates in the early hours of June 10, 2010, just days before Mr Klum's death.

However during cross-examination from the defence counsel of Mr Johnson, who is accused of the murder of Mr Klum, the inmate's credibility was questioned when the testimony appeared to contradict the version of events told to detectives initially investigating the incident in 2010.

Mr Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Klum, 53, from Woolgoolga.

The pair were cellmates at Grafton Correctional Centre in 2010 when the two men were serving jail terms for traffic offences.

Mr Klum died on June 14, 2010 at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital four days after he was transferred from Grafton Correctional Centre to Grafton Base Hospital with a brain haemorrhage.

Giving evidence in Grafton Supreme Court on Wednesday, Prahladananda Worland testified he was an inmate in cell 222 of 5 Wing and was woken in the early hours of June 10 to loud crashing, banging and yelling coming from the direction of cell 219 shared by Mr Klum and Mr Johnson.

Mr Worland told the jury he "clearly" remembered hearing "take it like a dildo" followed by muffled yelping before some crashing and banging which lasted about 15 minutes before he heard crying and someone saying "help me" which gradually became louder. Mr Worland said it was a different voice that said "take it like a dildo" and "help me".

During cross-examination from Mr Johnson's defence counsel barrister Jason Watts, Mr Worland said he words to the effect of "get up you motherf-----" that was different to the voice that said "help me".

Mr Worland testified he was "somewhat" familiar with the sound of Mr Klum's voice, and recalled a conversation he had with him around four days prior to the alleged altercation where the two discussed a meal, and disagreed it was Klum who yelled "get up you motherf-----" in the early hours of June 10.

However Mr Watts submitted the discussion was a "reconstructed memory" and pointed to an interview Mr Worland had with detectives investigating the incident in 2010 where Mr Worland said he didn't know Klum and had never spoken to him.

Mr Worland said he didn't think a passing conversation about food was relevant to the detective's questions and denied his evidence was a false memory.

Mr Watts submitted that "the truth is you never spoke to Mr Klum prior to June 10 and you're using a reconstructed memory to give more authority to your testimony", an assertion Mr Worland denied.

The trial continues before Justice Geoffrey Bellew.