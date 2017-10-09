How you can collect 15 of the best flicks with the NewsMail

The Great Night In Family Movie Collection features 15 DVDs which will be available with purchase of News Corps metro and regional newspapers over 15 consecutive days.Jarvis (7) and Daniel (9) enjoying a movie and popcorn.Picture: Jay Town

The Great Night In Family Movie Collection features 15 DVDs which will be available with purchase of News Corps metro and regional newspapers over 15 consecutive days.Jarvis (7) and Daniel (9) enjoying a movie and popcorn.Picture: Jay Town Jay Town

NOTHING brings the family together like a good flick, and with our Great Night In Family Movie Collection, we've got you well and truly sorted.

Take home 15 of the best family movies for just $2.60 with the paper each day over the next two weeks including a free copy of Madagascar and a collector's case this Sunday.

The promotion runs over 15 days starting this weekend in the Sunday Mail, then in the NewsMail on weekdays.

All you have to do is grab the token inside the paper and take it to a participating newsagent, Coles, Woolworths or IGA with your $2.60 to collect. And don't forget - the first one's on us with a bonus collector case to house your new movie collection.

Happy viewing.

Here are the 15 DVDs to collect: