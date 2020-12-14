Take back control: New planners released to empower

Stemming from her personal experiences as a new mum who was working full-time and trying to stay afloat, Leanne Baker started two businesses – Organising the Four of Us and Project 14.

WITH the new year just around the corner, a local and successful businesswoman has released a new collection of planners for 2021, to empower others and allow them to take control of their lives.

When Leanne Baker gave birth to her first child, both her and her husband Tim were drowning in housework and trying to stay afloat while working full-time.

Bundaberg businesswoman Leanne Baker with husband Tim and their two children.

Struggling to manage the many responsibilities, Ms Baker began experimenting with different routines and systems and after years of trials, errors and successes, her two businesses were born.

“I honestly thought I was the only person who felt this way and that everyone else knew how to do life, motherhood and run a household,” she said.

“But when I started talking to others I soon realised it wasn’t just me – more and more people were telling me that the systems and ideas I was sharing were helping them too.”

Selling a range of planners, cash wallets and other key organisation tools through Organising the Four of Us, Ms Baker said she is passionate about helping others.

Along with her second business Project 14, which offers paid home organisation courses, the businesswoman has empowered thousands of people, allowing them to take back control of their lives.

“Project 14 is run three times a year, on Facebook each day for 14 days, where I do live videos, work through a different space in the home each day and I answer questions from the group,” Ms Baker said.

“Topics are discussed and often members gain additional ideas from others within the group and the recordings remain on the Project 14 Facebook page, allowing group members to re-watch whenever they want.”

An advocate for prioritising mental health and empowering others, Ms Baker said her organisation courses and products help others take back control of their lives.

Talking candidly about what works for her family unit, Ms Baker said she is also an advocate for women putting their mental health first, avoiding exhaustion and understanding ‘doing it all’ isn’t possible, a philosophy supported by her products.

“A real strength of my business is the community, which I am so blessed and grateful to be part of and creating a community that works as a team and supports each other,” she said.

“Our community is really strong and everyone shares openly and cheers each other on – it’s such an amazing group to be part of and I am incredibly proud of the community we have created online.

The new collection of planners recently released by Bundaberg businesswoman Leanne Baker.

Recently launching her 2021 daily and teacher planners, Ms Baker said she is currently working on new planners designed to address mindset and help guide uses to reduce overwhelming workload in the home, one week at a time.

The next Project 14 course will commence on January 1, with spaces filling up quickly.

For more information, visit the business on social media or click here.