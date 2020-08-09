Menu
Dr Rebecca Allen and Professor Alan Duffy will take Bundy locals on a virtual tour of the universe during at the Bundaberg Library during National Science Week this month.
Take a tour through the universe this science week

9th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG locals will have the chance to sail through the universe with their own guide this month.

As a part of National Science Week, Bundy families can join a live streamed event presented by astronomers Professor Alan Duffy and Dr Rebecca Allen.

The event will be hosted by the ARC Centre of Excellence in Gravitational Wave Discovery at the Bundaberg Library and will use virtual reality technology.

By downloading the free SciVR app, the astronomers will guide people through the science of the universe on August 21 and will also host a more kid-friendly talk for families on August 22.

Participants who book in advance will be provided with free mini VR headsets and stickers for their phones.

While it is encouraged for participants to have access to a smartphone to get the most out of the VR element of the event, people can still watch and listen to the livestream without VR and enjoy the presentation.

Headsets will be available from Bundaberg Library at the event.

You can download the app by visiting ww.scivr.com.au.

