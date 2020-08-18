Menu
PROPERTY ROOM: Police are looking for the owners of the following collection of property.
News

Take a look inside Bundaberg police property room

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
18th Aug 2020 10:30 AM
FROM various mobile phones to a mountain bike, shoes and a camera, there's been plenty of recent additions to the Bundaberg Police property room.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said last Wednesday a black peak mountain bike with a pink helmet was found at the front entry to the Bundaberg Cemetery (QP2001688714), while on Monday a light blue Oppo mobile phone was found in the front yard of a residence in Cummins Rd, Avoca (QP2001676594).

PROPERTY ROOM: A light blue Oppo mobile phone was found in Avoca on Monday, August 10 - QP2001676594.
On Tuesday a black Apple iPhone in a clear case with a red bump strip was found on Coral Cove Drive, Coral Cove (QP2001682243) and a pair of Asics running shoes, Nikon camera in a case, roll of tape and shopping bags were all found together on the corner of Bowden St and Finemore Cres, Qunaba (QP2001587348)

If you think this property might be yours and you can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg Police quoting the corresponding police reference number.

Police can be contacted via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

