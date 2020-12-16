TAKE A LOOK: Bundy cottage reno complete, taking bookings

Owner of New Vintage Sandra Reeves has transformed a humble cottage in Bundaberg into a cosy place to call home, when away from your own.

AFTER months of work, local business owner Sandra Reeves has transformed a humble cottage in Bundaberg into a cosy place to call home, when away from your own.

The NewsMail previously revealed that the owner of New Vintage and her husband were renovating the old-school cottage, to provide rural families with comfortable accommodation in a convenient location.

And as far as cottage restorations go, this one is pretty sweet, with the Air BnB now accepting bookings.

"We really just spruced the space up … it had all the perfect bones, shapes and layout, but it was just looking tired and dull," Ms Reeves said.

"I think the fresh white walls and the painted floors are my favourite addition because it makes the space look really unique, welcoming and beautiful."

Two of Sandra's favourite statement pieces of the newly renovated abode, include the original front door, which has been painted magenta and this sweet occasional chair, which she purchased from a local Bundaberg couple.

Starting with the front door of the charming abode, nothing says statement piece like a bright magenta entry.

Giving it a new lease on life, Ms Reeves painted the front door using Hibiscus, a beautiful colour from her Jolie paint range.

"I also love and adore this special occasional chair, which we purchased locally from a beautiful couple - I have loved meeting people on this journey," Ms Reeves said.

"It was originally her Mum's and she purchased it from a wheat factory in Victoria."

Offering a homely feel, the loungeroom is filled with a neutral colour scheme and all the original fretwork has been kept.

Receiving an amazing response from the community since opening the doors to George's Cottage at the beginning of the month, Ms Reeves thanked the local community and guests for backing her new project.

"The exciting part is that we have a whole range of bookings from working families visiting for training, to our Christmas and New Year bookings for holidays and overnight stay travellers," Ms Reeves said.

"Our brides are also booking in for their weddings towards the middle of the year, so it really is so fantastic to see an idea come to life.

"We are so thankful and excited to see our dreams come true - Bundaberg and my New Vintage clients have always been so supportive of our businesses and it just warms out hearts."

Guests will feel at ease straight away, with spaces designed to create a warm, homely and family-friendly atmosphere.

For more information or to secure a booking at George's Cottage in Bundaberg West, click here.

The walls of the sweet cottage have been painted white, creating the perfect blank canvas for brides to get ready for their big day.