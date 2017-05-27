Takalvans owner says proposed laws will hurt small business

FAIR GO: Takalvans owner Dale Rethamel is relieved the government will exempt the caravan industry from Sunday trade under new reforms.

CARAVAN and car dealers across Bundaberg are breathing a little easier after the State Government made them exempt from Sunday trade under proposed new reforms.

But the legislation remains up in the air after the government on Thursday postponed the vote until next month when it became clear the Trading Amendment Bill was destined for defeat.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson had previously said trading hours in Queensland were complex and confusing and used the discrepancy of caravan dealerships as an example.

But on Thursday the government had a change of heart, announcing after extensive consultation, motor vehicle and caravan dealers would be exempt from Sunday trading as part of the reform package.

Ms Donaldson said the government had listened respectfully and responded accordingly to the strongly held views from those working in motor vehicle and caravan retail shops.

Takalvans owner Dale Rethamel welcomed the news but said he would wait until the reforms were passed before breathing a sigh of relief.

Mr Rethamel said he still opposed the bill.

"It doesn't create more jobs," he said.

"It hurts smaller operators."

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said while the LNP supported red-tape reduction Labor had botched the bill.

Ms Donaldson disagreed.

"The LNP's claim that small business will be hit by our reforms is nonsense - the Shopping Centre Council says reform will actually benefit small business," she said.

"They say small business can leverage and mutually benefit from larger retailers opening - for every large store that opens, they say at least 30 speciality retailers also open their doors."

Parliament is due to meet next on June 13.