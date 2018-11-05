Taipans sting the Vikings in opener

Takalvans Taipan Luke Owen tosses the coin against Searle's RV Centre Vikings as Greg Brady (blue) looks on.

CRICKET: Searle's RV Centre Vikings captain Greg Brady admits a mistake he made cost the team dearly on Friday night.

The Vikings lost by 37 runs to the Takalvans Taipans in their opening match of the Aussie Home Loans Premier League at Salter Oval.

The Taipans made 156 after batting first as Viking bowler Dean Krebs took four wickets for 33.

His scalps came at the end, once the damage had been done.

Taipans player Sean Stuchbery made 54 early before David Boge contributed with 36.

The runs were too much for the Vikings, who made 119.

Brady said he didn't use his strike bowler, Krebs, at the right time.

"He was good but I bowled him at the wrong time,” he said.

"He was used at the end but I should have bowled him earlier.”

Brady said the batting also let the team down.

The side lost wickets early in the run chase before a middle order collapse gave the Taipans the win.

"We put ourselves under too much pressure,” he revealed.

"We didn't get off on the right foot and the Taipans did a good job of protecting the boundary late on.

"Matt Fulton (with 44) batted really well.”

The Vikings will play the Parklands Pies on Friday in the next match of the competition.

"We're going to be missing a couple of players in Matt Fulton and Michael Loader, which makes it tough,” Brady said.

"It's not good but we'll give it a crack against the Pies.”

The Taipans next play on November 16 against the Betta Heat.

