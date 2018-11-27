Taipans move to the top

CRICKET: And then there was one.

The Takalvans Taipans claimed top spot on the Aussie Home Loans T20 Bundaberg Premier League after beating the Parklands Pies by six wickets on Friday at Salter Oval.

The side became the first team to register two wins in the competition after all franchises were locked at one win and one loss after two games.

The Taipans won after bowling first and restricting the Pies to 130 from their 20 overs.

Takalvans players Rhys Grills and Mitch Waters took four and three wickets each as they restricted the Pies.

The Taipans in reply got the runs but not until the final over as experienced players Sean Stuchbery (43) and David Boge (26) helped the team to win.

Both sides now have the week off with the Betta Heat to face Searle's RV Vikings this Friday night.