TAIPANS FEEL HEAT: Side loses but win fans

FANGS A LOT: The Takalvans Taipans' new mascot for the competition.

FANGS A LOT: The Takalvans Taipans' new mascot for the competition. Takalvans

CRICKET: Not even the help of a furry friend could lift the Takalvans Taipans on Friday night.

The Taipans suffered their first defeat in the Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg Premier League, losing to the Betta Heat under lights at Salter Oval.

The side lost by five wickets but did come out as a winner in one category, with their new mascot a hit with the fans.

The Taipans unveiled the attraction, a Taipan, on Friday, and it made a surprise visit to the Betta Home Living store in Bundaberg to try to put off the team.

It didn't work.

The Taipans batted first and lost three wickets for just 41 before David Boge guided the side to 125 from its 20 overs with 64.

In reply, the Heat lost just three wickets and got the runs with seven balls to spare as Ryan Norton made 54 not out and Adam Harber made 34.

ACTION: Betta Heat's Ryan Norton in action on his way to guiding the team to victory in the Bundaberg Premier League. Bundaberg Cricket Association

"We just didn't have enough runs,” Taipans captain Luke Owen said.

"We thought, after losing early wickets, that 120 might be competitive if we could sort of get that,” Owen said.

"But they batted superbly and we dropped a couple of tough chances to end that.”

Owen said the side did not play as well as it did in the opening game against Searle's RV Vikings.

"We don't need to change too much,” he said.

"We just need to show more intent.

"We've got to go up about 15 per cent in the way we play, be more clinical and take our chances.”

The Betta Heat win now has all teams record a win in the first four matches of the competition.

The Heat remains bottom but is just two points from the top.

The side was able to keep the opposition to the lowest total so far, when batting first, in the competition, with the top three batsmen for the team making runs.

The Heat will now face Searle's RV Vikings on November 30, with the Taipans facing the Parklands Pies on Friday.