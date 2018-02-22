Tails wagging for Year of the Dog celebrations

TOMORROW tails will be wagging with delight for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

This week the Burnett Heads State School have taken their lion and dragon performance to local schools to promote the cultural event.

On Friday, enjoy a free screening of The Great Wall at the Moncrieff which follows the sold-out Taste of China event at 6.15pm.

On Saturday between 3-9pm, the awakening of the dragon in Buss Park starts the fun including firecrackers, dancing and brilliant costumes. Acrobats, and a magician will perfrom at the Moncrieff at the free council community event. A lantern parade closes the evening's entertainment.

The =23degrees North and South photographic exhibition providing an insight into life in Nanning is also on at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery