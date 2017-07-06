Tailgating leads to rear-end crashes

DRIVING US MAD: Tailgating is No.1 road rage trigger according to an NRMA survey.

DO NOT pull up to my bumper, baby, or we're both going to end up in a crash.

That's right, the most hated habit on our roads - tailgating - is the top cause of rear-end crashes, and for the first time we have proof.

New research out of in the Queensland University of Technology shows that not only has tailgating been linked to rear-end crashes, but it also found why people were tailgating. They were trying to stop others jumping a queue.

The top reason people gave for tailgating was that they did not want someone sneaking into their lane in front of them.

Queensland state road crash data was used to pinpoint rear-end crash black spots, and on-road monitoring was used to determine driving conditions, speed and tailgating.

QUT's Dr Sebastien Demmel co-authored the report.

"For the first time tailgating has been conclusively linked with rear-end crashes but we also identified queue jumping as the main reason for not keeping a safe distance,” Dr Demmel said.

"Drivers blamed queue-jumpers for tailgating - they wanted to avoid another driver cutting in front of them.

"We found rear-end crashes are more likely to occur in urban areas with speed limits of 60-70kmh.”

More than 500 drivers were also surveyed on their perceptions of driving behaviour and their knowledge of safe following distances.