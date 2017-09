FIRED UP: Apprentice fitter and turner Caitlyn Fleming does some oxy-cutting at the TAFE Queensland East Coast Bundaberg Campus.

FIRED UP: Apprentice fitter and turner Caitlyn Fleming does some oxy-cutting at the TAFE Queensland East Coast Bundaberg Campus. Eliza Goetze

FOUR apprentices from Tafe Queensland's Bundaberg campus were recognised at the East Coast Apprenticeships 2017 Training Awards for Apprentices, Trainees and Employers.

Apprentices Hayden Golchert, Jordan Williams and Lachlan Wood, and trainee Chloe Dilger were each awarded.

Director for Trades and Resources Jody Ridgeway said she was happy to seetalent acknowledged and she was proud of her trainers.

"I congratulate these apprentices and trainees for their achievement,” she said.