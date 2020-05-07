TAFE sees big response to free courses

Over 12,000 people from across the state have expressed interest in one of the free courses through TAFE Queensland.

Over 12,000 people from across the state have expressed interest in one of the free courses through TAFE Queensland.

MANY Queenslanders are taking the opportunity to upskill as social distancing restrictions remain in place.

TAFE Queensland General Manager for the East Coast, Ana Rodger said the Queensland Government’s funding for six free micro-credentials and nine free skill sets enabled workers displaced by COVID-19 to gain skills required to address the anticipated increase in labour demand in particular industries.

“These include community care, basic customer engagement, farm labour, food service, health service support, mental health peer work, assisting clients with medication, transport, and mentoring and supervision,” Ms Rodger said.

Ms Rodger said they had a very positive response to the courses.

“Enrolments for the skill sets officially began last week, but prior to that TAFE Queensland had received over 7700 individual expressions of interest, she said.

There has been strong uptake in digital literacy and data analysis micro-credentials while popular skill sets included community care and health support.

“Enrolments for the skill sets officially began last week, but prior to that TAFE Queensland had received over 7,700 individual expressions of interest across these free short courses,” she said.

“Meanwhile, over 4800 people have enrolled for the micro-credentials.

“We are seeing a particularly strong uptake in the digital literacy and data analysis micro-credentials, while the most popular skill sets are community care, health support and customer engagement.”