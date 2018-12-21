How you can help Joey after horror riding accident

Tablelands boy Joey Donald is proving to be a fighter. The eight-year-old has been in a serious condition at Townsville Hospital since November 18, after falling off a horse and being dragged a distance.

Tablelands boy Joey Donald is proving to be a fighter. The eight-year-old has been in a serious condition at Townsville Hospital since November 18, after falling off a horse and being dragged a distance.

THIS Far North Queensland family is doing it tough this Christmas.

Their young son was diagnosed with a severe brain injury after a horror horse fall - here's how you can help them.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support Yungaburra boy Joey Donald, who is proving himself a fighter after a horror horse-riding accident left him battling for his life.

The eight-year-old fell from a horse at a property near Lake Eacham on November 18.

As well as suffering multiple skull fractures, broken nose, collapsed lungs, broken elbow, ruptured liver, and third degree abrasions on his back, Joey has now been diagnosed with severe brain damage, called Diffuse Axonal Injury.

He is surrounded by the love of his family in hospital in Townsville, but you can also help join the fight to give hope to brave Joey by donating to the online fundraising campaign.

After falling from his horse, Joey was taken to Atherton Hospital with a range of serious injuries before being flown by helicopter to Townsville Hospital.

Eight-year-old Tablelands boy Joey Donald is fighting to make a recovery in Townsville Hospital after falling from a horse on November 18.

Joey spent several weeks in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit before recently being moved into the paediatric ward.

His mother Sarah Mohammed said while there had been slow progress in Joey's recovery, he had also jumped some massive hurdles.

"Joey's move to the Paediatric ward has gone well, we have the most amazing physio Donna working with him (Monday to Friday) to help clear his chest," she said.

"She has cast his feet to maintain range in tendons, ligaments and what is left of his poor little calf muscles.

"We have a long journey ahead of us but with the help of the amazing staff at Townsville Hospital, world wide prayers from all denominations, love and support of our family, friends, amazing rural communities, and complete strangers it makes the road a little less scary."

Eight-year-old Tablelands boy Joey Donald is proving to be a fighter. He is pictured at Townsville Hospital with his family by his side — brother Billy, mother Sarah, Jackson the Assistance Dog, and father Michael.

Joey is expected to be transferred to Brisbane next month for further medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Since his tragic accident, the Tablelands community have offered an outpouring of support for the young boy with a big heart.

Earlier this year Joey decided to donate his prize money from winning Champion Junior Cattle Exhibitor at the Innisfail Show to drought affected farmers.

He also lead a sausage sizzle at his school, ran a raffle and passed the hat around at the Innisfail Cattle sale to raise even more money for the cause.

"He has touched so many hearts and such a generous little man himself, I guess the old saying 'what comes around goes around' is never ringing more true than now," Ms Mohammed said.

Tablelands boy Joey Donald, 8, is fighting to make a recovery in Townsville Hospital after a terrible horse riding accident. Pictured it Joey after winning ‘Champion Junior Cattle Exhibitor’ at the Innisfail Show. He he donated his prize money to the ‘Drought Angels’.

"Even the day before the accident he was asking when we could have a sausage sizzle in the Main Street of Malanda to raise more money."

James McIntyre, a friend close to the family, has launched a Go Fund Me Account to help support Joey and his family during this tough time.

More than $40,000 has been raised.

"Michael and I are overwhelmed by the support we have received," Ms Mohammed said.

"Being a third generation Edmonton local family and a relative new comer to the Tablelands community, we were absolutely blown away by how enveloped we have felt by the love, prayers and financial support we have received.

"A prominent Yungaburrian has told me that no-one talks about the weather anymore just about 'What's the latest update on Joey'.

"He has touched so many hearts and such a generous little man himself I guess the old saying 'what comes around goes around' never ringing more true than now."

If you would like to donate to help Joey and his family with ongoing expenses during this tough time, visit his family's GoFundMe page.