TASTE: Sweet potato farmer Ethan Zunker and five-year-old Jack Tonkin are ready to celebrate at the inaugural Taste Bundaberg Festival.
Community

Table is set for Bundy's food event

3rd May 2019 4:57 PM

THE table is set for Queensland's longest food festival when the inaugural Taste Bundaberg Festival dishes up locally sourced produce over four months from May to August 2019.

The Taste Bundaberg Festival starts this evening at Riverfeast and continues with a variety of events until Sunday with The Long Lunch at Water St Kitchen on Sunday.

The new-look Taste Bundaberg Festival event is a celebration of the region's culinary community with a series of mini-festivals held over four autumn and winter weekends.

Taste Bundaberg Festival cements the region's reputation as a foodie destination home to iconic brands such as Bundaberg Rum and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and to emerging stars including award-winning Kalki Moon Distilling Company, Tinaberries and Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery.

The festival spotlights the connections between Bundaberg's farmers, such as sweet potato farmer Ethan Zunker, graziers and fishermen with its chefs, brewers and artisans to put fresh, seasonal and local produce on plates.

Taste Bundaberg events run across 3-6 May, 7-9 June, 5-7 July and 16-18 August.

For more information visit http://tastebundabergfestival.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

